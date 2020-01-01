New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez pre-approved by MLB to buy New York Mets
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1m
MLB pre-approved a total of seven groups interested in acquiring the Amazins. That same story claims A-Rod and J-Lo retained JPMorgan Chase & Co. to raise capital.
Tweets
-
New Post: 2020 Minor League Season Officially Cancelled https://t.co/EKW5FWfT7q #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yes! Fitted, stretch, snap, and adjustable options will be available.@The7Line Is there a fitted option?Super Fan
-
dead zone..Cole Wilcox, Filthy 95mph and 96mph Two Seamers. 😷 https://t.co/tmwTrUPvzRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is from a few weeks ago, but a cool story on former #Mets reliever AJ Ramos attempting to make a comeback. @theajramos @Mets @MetsmerizedIt's #ComebackSZN for @theajramos Here's what the former @EHS_BaseballWIT & @TTU_Baseball pitcher has been doing to make sure he's ready when baseball returns. https://t.co/2T2iOPsbd7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wow! This is freaking awesome! #LFGM 🍎Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Omar Minaya, on a Zoom call to discuss the Mets draft: "I think we're in a position, when you look at our team, we're kind of a homegrown team. That's the goal."Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets