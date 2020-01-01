New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Minor League Season Over Before it Started
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Minors 4m
According to multiple reports, Major League Baseball will announce today the official cancellation of the 2020 minor league baseball season.As a result, the season is officially over for the n
Tweets
-
A statement from @MiLB on the cancelation of their 2020 season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Very good ideaMike Schmidt is one of the former MVPs who believes Kenesaw Mountain Landis' name should be taken off the MVP award. https://t.co/mIcqLR7jEL https://t.co/Tiq8JTGoUcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets hatRob Reiner gets some tips from his father Carl Reiner during the annual "Hollywood Stars Night" celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium (c.1972) #RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/xcD7StV2rABeat Writer / Columnist
-
Dak & Dallas offense gonna be pure 🔥. Matt Rhule did the right thing at QB. Stid over Cam. Rockets time to Schein. Celtics can win East. Lakers gonna win title. Plus, MLB over / unders on Yanks, Dodgers, Phillies, Red Sox, Mets, Indians, Astros, Reds. @CBSSportsNet #T2S 6ETTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Metsmerized: Seven Groups Pre-Approved For Mets Offers, Cohen “Will” Bid https://t.co/slXA6HjH7X #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
very good thread..Today is a sad day. There will be no Minor League Baseball in 2020. The reasons are far more important than a game, but it’s OK to be sad about it.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets