New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seven Groups Pre-Approved For Mets Offers, Cohen “Will” Bid

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

According to Sportico, Major League Baseball "has pre-approved seven groups as qualified bidders" for the New York Mets and the team's "preference is to close a deal before the end of the year".

