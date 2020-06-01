New York Mets
Seven Groups Pre-Approved For Mets Offers, Cohen “Will” Bid
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2m
According to Sportico, Major League Baseball "has pre-approved seven groups as qualified bidders" for the New York Mets and the team's "preference is to close a deal before the end of the year".
