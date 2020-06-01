New York Mets
Some Thoughts As Summer Training Looms
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1m
It's good to be back writing today. There's a lot to talk about with summer training starting this week. I think a good place to start is ...
Uncle Stevie would never...Breaking: The Mets laid off 25 people last week, sources say. Jeff Wilpon told employees Friday that the Mets should be able to avoid further layoffs if the season happens. None of the layoffs were in baseball operations.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets laid off 25 people last week, sources tell @timbhealey: https://t.co/1hszDwrXrFBlogger / Podcaster
In this piece, Joel Sherman writes about the continued talks about how to handle the coronavirus results. https://t.co/e6pAqwAQ2C There needs to be 100% transparency about the overall results in on-going testing, so players and staffers are fully informed in their choices.Beat Writer / Columnist
100 people surveyed. Top five answers on the board. Show me “baseball’s almost back...” (Pic from Mets Game Show Night 2015. It appears the hitters were ahead of the pitchers even then.) #Mets #ShortRichardDawsonTV / Radio Personality
RT @JoshWolf30: Unfortunate news but I would like to give the @Mets organization credit bc while this is a tough situation for our development, the coaching staff have been very helpful with giving us their time to go over video and answering questions we’ve had. Will be ready for next season! https://t.co/HnT0D6076JBeat Writer / Columnist
Final votes are in... Most respondents think #MLB should *not* use artificial crowd noise, but among those who have watched other sports with artificial crowd noise, the votes were pretty evenly split.Interested in what #MLB fans think... A: I have watched sports with artificial crowd noise and think MLB *should* use it B: I have.....and think MLB should *not* use it C: I have not.....and think MLB *should* use it D: I have not.....and think MLB should *not* use itBeat Writer / Columnist
