New York Mets

The Score
Mets add veteran reliever Jared Hughes

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 6m

The New York Mets agreed to terms with veteran right-handed reliever Jared Hughes on Tuesday, the team announced. We’ve signed RHP Jared Hughes and expect to add him to our player pool. pic.twitter.com/PteeG7asPU— New York Mets (@Mets) July 1, 2020...

