New York Mets

Mets agree to deal with reliever Hughes

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 26s

The Mets added another layer of depth to a much-improved bullpen on Tuesday, signing right-hander Jared Hughes and adding him to both their 40-man roster and 60-man player pool. A veteran of nine seasons with the Pirates, Brewers, Reds and Phillies,...

