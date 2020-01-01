New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets agree to deal with reliever Hughes
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 26s
The Mets added another layer of depth to a much-improved bullpen on Tuesday, signing right-hander Jared Hughes and adding him to both their 40-man roster and 60-man player pool. A veteran of nine seasons with the Pirates, Brewers, Reds and Phillies,...
Tweets
-
Um, is Stevie Cohen back in the mix @EvanRobertsWFAN?Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Add Veteran Jared Hughes to Bullpen Depth https://t.co/8z6Ca94r8p #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WGarofalo2: Will the #fantasybaseball community get @RotoClegg to 2k by the end of the day? (RT to signal boost)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Braun and brains: Veteran Brewer speaks articulately about what players will be facing in these tough times @ArashMarkaziColumn: Brewers' Ryan Braun is cautiously optimistic there will be MLB games this year https://t.co/FAMT460YImBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Billy Hamilton going from 1st to 3rd...during Marcus Stroman's Stro-Mo delivery.Misc
-
New research suggests a national mask mandate would slow the growth rate of new coronavirus infections and prevent a 5% GDP loss caused by additional lockdown measures. https://t.co/QIxEaMpCsZBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets