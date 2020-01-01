Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Here's Why the Mets Still Pay Millions Each Year to a Guy Who Retired Decades Ago

by: Jesse Spector Deadspin 2m

July 1 in baseball is Bobby Bonilla Day, when the Mets pay $1,193,248.20 to their former third baseman, who hasn’t set foot on a major league diamond since 2001, as part of a deferred payment plan. It’s a check the Mets have been cutting annually...

