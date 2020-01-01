Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Sinkerballer Hughes, Mets agree to 1-year deal

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 15s

Sinkerballing reliever Jared Hughes, who turns 35 on July 4, agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Mets on Tuesday.

