Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
53776720_thumbnail

Mets sign veteran reliever Jared Hughes to one-year deal

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2m

The Mets signed pitcher Jared Hughes to a one-year major league contract and added him to their 40-man roster. Hughes, 34, appeared in 72 games last season with the Reds and Phillies and pitched to a

Tweets