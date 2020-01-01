New York Mets
Everything you need to know as MLB's 2020 season restart begins
by: David SchoenfieldJesse Rogers — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m
Spring training 2.0 ... or Summer Camp? No matter what you call it, baseball's road back to the field starts today. Here's what you need to get up to speed.
Tweets
RT @BrianWright86: Happy “deferred payment which allowed for trade of eventual NLCS MVP and his departure led to compensation pick which turned into greatest third baseman in team history” Day! https://t.co/U87ETQNjFVBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DwightEdge4: The Yankees are still paying Arod 5mil a year fir the next 7 years in deffered money .... But the Mets thoSuper Fan
Those Canada Day game vibes were always amazing.@STR0 This was Canada day a few years back when you started vs Cleveland. 18 inning marathon game! https://t.co/Sz1xHixccOPlayer
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Every July 1 since 2011, the Mets dish out $1.19M to Bonilla, who last played for New York in 1999. The deferred contract extends through 2035. Only 15 years to go, Mets fans.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @DPLennon: I’ve mocked the #Mets for plenty over the years. Deferring payments to Bobby Bonilla — a practice that every team does, to varying degree — doesn’t even crack the top 50.Super Fan
I suspect August will be normal - last August was really strong as we had the Mets make that run, and I think that was when Gary Apple did games. I imagine other sports sites see similar disruption. Except of course the one site that think they get 5M views a month. They are up.Blogger / Podcaster
