Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
40228854_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Welcome To Summer Camp

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 50s

Good Morning, Mets fans! Welcome to "Summer Camp!" The Mets report to Citi Field for the beginning of training today.Latest Mets NewsThe team announced the signing of Jarred Hughes to their 60

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 3m
    RT @BrianWright86: Happy “deferred payment which allowed for trade of eventual NLCS MVP and his departure led to compensation pick which turned into greatest third baseman in team history” Day! https://t.co/U87ETQNjFV
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 3m
    RT @DwightEdge4: The Yankees are still paying Arod 5mil a year fir the next 7 years in deffered money .... But the Mets tho
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 7m
    Those Canada Day game vibes were always amazing.
    GongShow 96
    @STR0 This was Canada day a few years back when you started vs Cleveland. 18 inning marathon game! https://t.co/Sz1xHixccO
    Player
  • profile photo
    CBS Sports @CBSSports 13m
    Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Every July 1 since 2011, the Mets dish out $1.19M to Bonilla, who last played for New York in 1999. The deferred contract extends through 2035. Only 15 years to go, Mets fans.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 18m
    RT @DPLennon: I’ve mocked the #Mets for plenty over the years. Deferring payments to Bobby Bonilla — a practice that every team does, to varying degree — doesn’t even crack the top 50.
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com #LGM @metspolice 18m
    I suspect August will be normal - last August was really strong as we had the Mets make that run, and I think that was when Gary Apple did games. I imagine other sports sites see similar disruption. Except of course the one site that think they get 5M views a month. They are up.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets