New York Mets

New York Post
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! July 1 means time for Mets to pay off brutal contract

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 6m

If not for Bernie Madoff, the Mets may not have made the 2000 World Series. If not for Madoff, the Mets may not have drafted David Wright. If not for the perpetrator of the largest Ponzi scheme in

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    RT @BrianWright86: Happy “deferred payment which allowed for trade of eventual NLCS MVP and his departure led to compensation pick which turned into greatest third baseman in team history” Day! https://t.co/U87ETQNjFV
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 4m
    RT @DwightEdge4: The Yankees are still paying Arod 5mil a year fir the next 7 years in deffered money .... But the Mets tho
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 7m
    Those Canada Day game vibes were always amazing.
    GongShow 96
    @STR0 This was Canada day a few years back when you started vs Cleveland. 18 inning marathon game! https://t.co/Sz1xHixccO
    CBS Sports @CBSSports 14m
    Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Every July 1 since 2011, the Mets dish out $1.19M to Bonilla, who last played for New York in 1999. The deferred contract extends through 2035. Only 15 years to go, Mets fans.
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 18m
    RT @DPLennon: I’ve mocked the #Mets for plenty over the years. Deferring payments to Bobby Bonilla — a practice that every team does, to varying degree — doesn’t even crack the top 50.
    metspolice.com #LGM @metspolice 19m
    I suspect August will be normal - last August was really strong as we had the Mets make that run, and I think that was when Gary Apple did games. I imagine other sports sites see similar disruption. Except of course the one site that think they get 5M views a month. They are up.
