New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Happy Jason Bay Day!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 17s
While the other sites do the oh so boring by now Bonilla joke (hey only 15 more years of that one…how many writers does the AAIMBR have?) let us take today, July 1, to salute Canada Day and a great Canadian player in Mets history, Jason Bay. The...
Tweets
-
RT @BrianWright86: Happy “deferred payment which allowed for trade of eventual NLCS MVP and his departure led to compensation pick which turned into greatest third baseman in team history” Day! https://t.co/U87ETQNjFVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DwightEdge4: The Yankees are still paying Arod 5mil a year fir the next 7 years in deffered money .... But the Mets thoSuper Fan
-
Those Canada Day game vibes were always amazing.@STR0 This was Canada day a few years back when you started vs Cleveland. 18 inning marathon game! https://t.co/Sz1xHixccOPlayer
-
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Every July 1 since 2011, the Mets dish out $1.19M to Bonilla, who last played for New York in 1999. The deferred contract extends through 2035. Only 15 years to go, Mets fans.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DPLennon: I’ve mocked the #Mets for plenty over the years. Deferring payments to Bobby Bonilla — a practice that every team does, to varying degree — doesn’t even crack the top 50.Super Fan
-
I suspect August will be normal - last August was really strong as we had the Mets make that run, and I think that was when Gary Apple did games. I imagine other sports sites see similar disruption. Except of course the one site that think they get 5M views a month. They are up.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets