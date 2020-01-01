Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

For The Win
53780941_thumbnail

Bobby Bonilla Day: 8 other MLB players getting paid while not playing

by: Charles Curtis USA Today: For The Win 2m

July 1 always marks Bobby Bonilla Day, the annual reminder that the New York Mets pay the former slugger $1.19 million a year in deferred money until 2035. In other words, he’s gotten paid a …

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    RT @BrianWright86: Happy “deferred payment which allowed for trade of eventual NLCS MVP and his departure led to compensation pick which turned into greatest third baseman in team history” Day! https://t.co/U87ETQNjFV
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 4m
    RT @DwightEdge4: The Yankees are still paying Arod 5mil a year fir the next 7 years in deffered money .... But the Mets tho
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 7m
    Those Canada Day game vibes were always amazing.
    GongShow 96
    @STR0 This was Canada day a few years back when you started vs Cleveland. 18 inning marathon game! https://t.co/Sz1xHixccO
    Player
  • profile photo
    CBS Sports @CBSSports 14m
    Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! Every July 1 since 2011, the Mets dish out $1.19M to Bonilla, who last played for New York in 1999. The deferred contract extends through 2035. Only 15 years to go, Mets fans.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 18m
    RT @DPLennon: I’ve mocked the #Mets for plenty over the years. Deferring payments to Bobby Bonilla — a practice that every team does, to varying degree — doesn’t even crack the top 50.
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com #LGM @metspolice 19m
    I suspect August will be normal - last August was really strong as we had the Mets make that run, and I think that was when Gary Apple did games. I imagine other sports sites see similar disruption. Except of course the one site that think they get 5M views a month. They are up.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets