Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #54: Roy Campanella

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The greatest catcher in Dodgers history is the 54th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. After 8 years in the Negro Leagues, Roy Campanella made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1948, one year after fellow Negro Leaguer...

