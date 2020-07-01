Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Amazin Bracket: (2) Dwight Gooden vs. (3) Darryl Strawberry

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

(2) Dwight Gooden – Had the greatest season a rookie pitcher ever had and the greatest rookie season a Mets player ever had. Remarkably, he was even better in 1985. Won the Triple Crown and w…

Tweets