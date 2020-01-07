New York Mets
Wednesday catch-all thread (7/1/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 4m
In a normal year, we see pitchers leave Spring Training and get babied once the regular season starts. There are two thoughts behind this – 1) There arms haven’t build up the necessary …
In this world, there are few better feelings than a haircut. Only downside: Due to Covid-19, my barber said he wasn’t allowed to use the razor on my neck. Unfortunate. Women have manicures and pedicures, men have neck shaves with the warm shaving cream. The best.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Five Free Agents the Mets Could Still Sign https://t.co/0fXpowjYae #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TheRecordSports: 'Legend' and 'superstar' at Mississippi State, here's what the #Mets are getting in J.T. Ginn https://t.co/JEkmCRHs7S via @northjersey @JustinCToscano @APPSportsDesk @lohudsports @MyCJ_Sports @clarionledgerBeat Writer / Columnist
FWIW: The Mets have named an ICPC. They have declined to specify who that person is.I want to be optimistic that MLB will make it work this season. This is one reason I am not: https://t.co/BQaCVSFwnx https://t.co/2TL4DofTfCBeat Writer / Columnist
To Hamilton or not-to-Hamilton... @BillyKid30 has the answers in anticipation of Friday's Disney+ stream. Slice of Life: https://t.co/lx37E3K4nXMinors
RT @KnicksCentral: 2016, on this date in Mets history, Cespedes hit the moonSuper Fan
