Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Oregon Live
53787690_thumbnail

It’s Bobby Bonilla Day: The New York Mets will pay retired Bobby Bonilla $1.19 million today and every July 1 for the next 15 years - oregonlive.com

by: Geoffrey C. Arnold | garnold@oregonian.com Oregon Live 33s

Bonilla hasn't played since 2001, but a clause in his contract has brought him an annual check since 2011 and will continue to pay him until 2035, when he'll be 72.

Tweets