Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53657878_thumbnail

Is MLB making fun of their own players?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I saw this tweet from Cut4 (which is an official MLB site) and while I do not know what was in their hearts, I worry some (including me) could believe they are making fun of Jared Hughes eyes.  Maybe they aren’t at all and I am the one who is being...

Tweets