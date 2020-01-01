Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
53787915_thumbnail

Inbox: Will Betances be cleared for camp?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

With Summer Camp fast approaching, things are moving quickly again around Citi Field. Here’s a batch of questions and answers as we await the first day of Mets workouts on Friday. Is Dellin Betances ready to go? \-\- @mikey25rivera via Twitter The...

Tweets