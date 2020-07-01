Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets hitting coach Chili Davis will be working remotely

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

Chili Davis won’t be on site when full-squad workouts begin Friday at Citi Field. The Mets hitting coach, according to sources, will work remotely — at least in the short term — amid COVID-19

