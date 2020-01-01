Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Report: Mets Hitting Coach Chili Davis to Work Remotely Due to COVID-19 Concerns

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 1m

Although the New York Mets players will report to Citi Field on Friday for workouts, hitting coach Chili Davis will reportedly work remotely, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post ...

