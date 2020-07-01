Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
48070850_thumbnail

Hitting Coach Chili Davis Will Be Working Remotely

by: Tatiana Snedeker Mets Merized Online 7m

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Mets hitting coach Chili Davis will be not be joining the team on Friday when they report to Citifield. He is working remotely from his home in Arizon

