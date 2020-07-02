Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
49898985_thumbnail

Kicking Off The 2020 Mets 2.0

by: A Poetic Slice of Life Talkin' Mets 3m

Mike Silva is joined by Mets beat reporter for Newsday Tim Healey. The guys talk about the 2020 Mets 2.0, whether winning a championship during the pandemic season will hold the same prestige, and thoughts on the cancellation as well as future of...

Tweets