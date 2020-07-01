Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50875399_thumbnail

July 9th Set As Bid Date For Mets Sale

by: Richard Sparago Mets Merized Online 3m

The sale of the Mets appears to be progressing quickly.According to Charles Gasparino of Fox Business, Allen & Co. has established July 9 as the date that bids for ownership of the New Yor

Tweets