Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
53856962_thumbnail

Mets pitcher Seth Lugo isn't afraid of coronavirus: 'You don't live in fear'

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 28s

The New York Mets pitcher, who has a recently born child, said he lives his life to play baseball and that he's not going to let COVID-19 prevent him from playing the game he loves.

Tweets