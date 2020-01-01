New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This year’s schedule to highlight rivalries old and new for the Mets
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1m
Who’s the Mets’ biggest rival, the team you enjoy beating most? Your answer might depend upon when you first got into the game. To me it’s always nice to beat the Cubs. Maybe it’s not the same as i…
Tweets
-
NL East: Phillies, Wheeler, Mets, Braves, Freeman https://t.co/JnFuB50jx7Blogger / Podcaster
-
New York Mets infielder Jed Lowrie sounds healthy, and the team sound unsure what was wrong in 2019. https://t.co/sSPa1EP5QVBlog / Website
-
When it's just a sim game, Should my tweets be the same? ...that's Zamora. (Daniel Zamora is now working in the Mets' afternoon sim game.)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Drew Smith now on the mound in the simulated game. He missed last season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, could provide bullpen depth.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NeilACarousso: One year ago today, @JerrySeinfeld threw out the first pitch, a perfect strike, ahead of the @Mets/@Phillies game at @CitiField. He gloated about it and @Pete_Alonso20 in @MetsBooth with @HowieRose and @WayneRandazzo on @WCBS880. #SeinfeldNight #Mets #LFGM @SeinfeldTV @Marteljr https://t.co/9MjcpaUbAZTV / Radio Personality
-
Also, after Cabrera singled, instead of running the bases he took over as the first baseman, holding on the ghost runner of...himself.Dellin Betances is pitching a simulated inning right now at Citi FIeld, facing Jed Lowrie, Eduardo Núñez and Melky Cabrera. Sim games are weird. Depending on your perspective, Lowrie either blooped a single down the left-field line or was called out on strikes, or both.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets