Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
53861174_thumbnail

Céspedes plays LF for an inning in sim game

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

File this under “early Summer Camp surprises.” When the Mets set up their first simulated game Sunday at Citi Field, Yoenis Céspedes participated not just as a designated hitter, but also for an inning in left field. The assignment was part of Céspede

Tweets