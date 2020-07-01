New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NL East Notes: Phillies, Wheeler, Mets, Braves, Freeman
by: George Miller — MLB Trade Rumors 2m
Phillies offseason addition Zack Wheeler is still weighing his options about participating in the 2020 season, according to Jim Salisbury …
Tweets
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Sunday notes: Frank Robinson's name belongs on baseball's MVP trophy https://t.co/S0caut5fnUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hilton Als: My Mother’s Dreams for Her Son, and All Black Children https://t.co/IeaKWdgGLtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JulieAlexandria: This. All of this. Every word. https://t.co/zMLYJRg8xWTV / Radio Personality
-
Career earnings of 207 million dollars - easy oneDavid Price opts out https://t.co/XBemXK5y8nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Career earnings of 146 million dollarsPosey is in camp. But he sounded uncertain if he will stay for the season. https://t.co/TIAUOyVftSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Career earnings of 218 million make this easy. Not to mention he wasn’t guaranteed a rotation spot.Felix Hernandez decided to opt out to protect himself and his family from Covid 19, a friend saidBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets