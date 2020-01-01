Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
M6yiemkkfxdsekiijurz

Back on field, Lowrie aims to contribute in '20

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4s

About two hours after Mets manager Luis Rojas described Jed Lowrie as a “full go” on Sunday, indicating that the oft-injured infielder can participate in a normal slate of baseball activities throughout Summer Camp, Lowrie emerged onto the Citi...

Tweets