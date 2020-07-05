Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53863123_thumbnail

Mets' Dellin Betances calls extra time off a 'blessing in disguise' as he works on his stuff | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com July 5, 2020 8:32 PM Newsday 2m

For Dellin Betances, from a pure baseball perspective, Opening Day’s four-month delay was “a blessing in disguise,” he said. He was struggling to reach his usual high-90s velocity when baseball got sh

Tweets