New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Dellin Bentances sees results after shutdown: ‘Blessing in disguise’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
Dellin Betances took baseball’s 3 ½-month shutdown in stride. As spring training was shuttered in March, the Mets reliever was still building up strength in his left ankle after spending the
Tweets
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Sunday notes: Frank Robinson's name belongs on baseball's MVP trophy https://t.co/S0caut5fnUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hilton Als: My Mother’s Dreams for Her Son, and All Black Children https://t.co/IeaKWdgGLtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JulieAlexandria: This. All of this. Every word. https://t.co/zMLYJRg8xWTV / Radio Personality
-
Career earnings of 207 million dollars - easy oneDavid Price opts out https://t.co/XBemXK5y8nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Career earnings of 146 million dollarsPosey is in camp. But he sounded uncertain if he will stay for the season. https://t.co/TIAUOyVftSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Career earnings of 218 million make this easy. Not to mention he wasn’t guaranteed a rotation spot.Felix Hernandez decided to opt out to protect himself and his family from Covid 19, a friend saidBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets