Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53875690_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #57: Joe Jackson

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

The player Babe Ruth modeled his swing after is the 57th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Joe Jackson only played for 13 years but during that time he established himself as the best left fielder in the game, both at the plate and in...

Tweets