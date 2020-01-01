Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
53882043_thumbnail

The 60-game MLB schedule is out! Here's what you need to know and big matchups we're circling

by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m

The dates for baseball's 60-game sprint of a season are officially set. Here's what we can't wait to see when the games begin.

Tweets