New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Announce 2020 60-Game Schedule | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 7m
The New York Mets today announced that the club will open its 2020 60-game regular season on Friday, July 24 against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field at 4:10 pm as part of a three-game series versus their National League East division rival.
Tweets
-
Games to watchJUST ANNOUNCED: The Astros will play at Dodger Stadium on 9/12 and 9/13Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
😳BREAKING: Steve Cohen is making another big push to buy the Mets https://t.co/ilL4MlIhXYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nymfan97: Baseball Bingo with @The7Line is the hypest event of the week, every week. Thank you guys for always doing such a great job and providing some much-needed Mets camaraderie! #LFGMSuper Fan
-
Every hitter hits .300 with 3 hits in 10 AB at some point in a season- that’s what COVID stats are daily. Cutting it up to make it seem like every player is a .300 hitter.Blogger / Podcaster
-
How the revised schedule compares to the original one, for every team in the league: https://t.co/JIWIgLWfUxBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets