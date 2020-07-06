Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 6, 2020 7:29 PM

Two manager changes, two preseason camps and part of one global pandemic after the Mets finished last season at home against the Braves, the Mets will host the Braves again for Opening Day on July 24.

