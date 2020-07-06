New York Mets
Mets to host Braves on Opening Day to restart 2020 MLB season | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 6, 2020 7:29 PM — Newsday 5m
Two manager changes, two preseason camps and part of one global pandemic after the Mets finished last season at home against the Braves, the Mets will host the Braves again for Opening Day on July 24.
