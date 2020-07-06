Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53882654_thumbnail

See the Mets' full 60-game schedule for the 2020 MLB season | Newsday

by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com July 6, 2020 7:14 PM Newsday 5m

Here is the Mets' full 60-game schedule for the 2020 MLB season (all times Eastern): Friday, July 24: vs. Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. Saturday, July 25: vs. Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. Sunday, July 26: vs. Atlanta, 7:0

Tweets