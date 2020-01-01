New York Mets
Mets open 2020 season July 24 vs. Braves
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
The Mets have spent much of this week glowing about Jacob deGrom’s early form in Summer Camp. Now they know exactly when he’ll take the mound for real. Major League Baseball on Monday released its league-wide schedule for the shortened 2020 season...
