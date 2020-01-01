New York Mets
Mets Rumors: Steve Cohen to Bid on Team After $2.6B Deal Fell Apart in February
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 4m
The sale of the New York Mets has been something of a carousel, and it appears Steve Cohen has bought another ticket for the ride...
We can live without MLB. Just be honest with us.... don't BS us and insult us with safety when you will play in one of the safest work environments in the US.Blogger / Podcaster
The second thing is the players really didn't want to come back for a 60 game season. That is cool - I get it - I am not that excited about the season, either. But don't lie to me like it's about health and safety. This is about money and union disguised as health and safety.Blogger / Podcaster
After nearly a week of Summer Camp I am convinced of two things 1) The media doesn't want a MLB season to happen. The better story is the league is shutdown due to the virus. Allows them to do virus talk/speculation until pitchers and catchersBlogger / Podcaster
The context for MLB's attempted return: Months Into Virus Crisis, U.S. Cities Still Lack Testing Capacity https://t.co/8RMB6pX84tBeat Writer / Columnist
Steve Cohen's not out of the running to buy the #Mets https://t.co/N8FG8G3VvJBlogger / Podcaster
