Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #58: Sam Crawford

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

The only man to hit more than 300 triples is the 58th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Wahoo Sam Crawford became one of the first stars of the new American League when he jumped from the Cincinnati Reds to the Detroit Tigers in 1903. ...

