Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53901624_thumbnail

Unlike some players who are fearful of pandemic, Mets' Pete Alonso can't wait for baseball season to begin | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 7, 2020 4:31 PM Newsday 20s

Across baseball in recent days, stars have expressed hesitation about playing baseball during the coronavirus pandemic, especially as teams have faced issues and inconsistencies with MLB’s testing rou

Tweets