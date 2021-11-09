New York Mets
Mets-Yankees scheduled for 9-11-21 #wearthecaps
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Reports are that the Mets will host the Yankees on September 11, 2021 which is obviously the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. Anyone familiar with this blog is likely very familiar with my stance on the Mets wearing the caps on 9/11. With baseball having...
