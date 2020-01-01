Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
53903342_thumbnail

'Geeked up to play,' Alonso prepared for season

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 54s

Upon returning to Citi Field for the first time last week following Major League Baseball’s coronavirus shutdown, Pete Alonso walked over to his position at first base, reached down and picked up a fistful of dirt just “to make sure it’s real.”...

Tweets