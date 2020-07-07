New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge remind us that it’s OK to dream
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 6m
His first day back at the office a few days ago, Pete Alonso stepped out of the dugout at Citi Field, took a look around, walked over to first base. It had been a while. He put his hand to the ground
Tweets
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Wednesday's @NewsdaySports cover: GEEK SQUAD Alonso "geeked up" to return to play in different but historic season @timbhealey #mets @DPLennon Also Mets, #Yankees to play on 9/11 in '21 #MLB Cole impresses in outing @eboland11 #nets Dinwiddie, Prince out @GregLogan1 #NBA https://t.co/9iEwk20BGHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Who will be the unsung hero of the 2020 #Mets? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/6wqaA7lBvDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @earlamcduck: @RisingAppleBlog I kinda like the idea that everyone is looking at the Bronx. It lets the #Mets slip under the radar as they winBlogger / Podcaster
-
In today's 2020 @ootpbaseball simulation, Gary Sanchez hit 2 HRs as the #Yankees defeated the #Mets IRL, there have been 9 games where a Yankee hit 2 HRs against the Mets https://t.co/WF2pVvfi9EMisc
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SInow: The Yankees will be playing the Mets in Queens on Sept. 11, 2021, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11: https://t.co/umnG0ObQIDBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets