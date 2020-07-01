Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Jarred Kelenic Will Make Mets Pay Sooner Rather Than Later

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

As part of the COVID19 measures, Major League teams have a player pool of 60 players. Those are the players a team can call up and utilize over the course of the 2020 season. One of the players in …

Tweets