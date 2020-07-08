New York Mets
You don’t yet realize how much worse the Mets are without Noah Syndergaard
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
I have been playing Out Of The Park Baseball which is a great baseball simulator (for you older folks think Micro League Baseball). One thing that is becoming crystal clear to me is that the Mets are far far worse without Noah Syndergaard. On some...
MetsTwitter’s new fave is defending a known enabler of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein 🤔🤔🤔 it’s not what you want.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets news: Yoenis Cespedes is working out at first base. Here is some crappy video (that nonetheless is proof). He also was at first during the pitchers’ pickoff drill.Beat Writer / Columnist
Pitchers are working on pick-offs here. In this video, Edwin Diaz threw away the first one but the second and third were good.Beat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets 2020 60 Game Schedule https://t.co/5SvxUtruMPBlogger / Podcaster
Mets summer camp, Steve Cohen rumors, the ethics and economics of players opting out, MLB’s bungling of testing and health and safety protocols, and more on this week’s @apodoftheirown. #TheresNoCryingInPodcasting https://t.co/4CS8ebMrvVBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: All 2020 Original Mets Games Considered Impacted. ... https://t.co/yYhdnZxtxHBlogger / Podcaster
