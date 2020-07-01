Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53914079_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets to host Yankees on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

The New York Mets will host the New York Yankees at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary on the 9/11 attacks.

Tweets