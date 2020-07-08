Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53916330_thumbnail

Mets to put cardboard cutouts of fans in stands at Citi Field | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 8, 2020 11:21 AM Newsday 2m

Fans won’t be at Citi Field this year, but their likeness can be. The Mets plan to put cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands at home games, a free perk for season-ticket holders who renew their pack

Tweets