Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
53666474_thumbnail

New York Mets: Yoenis Cespedes’ busy camp continues as he takes grounders at first base

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2m

The New York Mets may be entertaining the idea of using Yoenis Cespedes as a backup first baseman, but he seems locked in as the DH for now

Tweets