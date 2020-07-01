Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Angels Claim Jacob Rhame Off Waivers

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 27s

The Angels announced that they have claimed RHP Jacob Rhame off of waivers from the Mets. To replace Rhame on the 60- man player pool, the Mets promoted RHP Ryley Gilliam. Rhame was out of options

